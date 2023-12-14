BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2023-12-14

International InsureImpact Conference 2023: Dr Shamshad akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs

Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

I extend my appreciation to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for hosting the International InsureImpact Conference. The subject of insurance holds great significance for the government.

Insurance not only acts as a tool to ease the burden of government’s social welfare spending but also contributes to the economic development in general and development of financial markets in particular. As a chair of the Insurance Sector Reforms Committee, I duly recognize the absolute necessity of insurance and am very much aware about the challenges related to the insurance sector in our country.

In a nation like Pakistan, grappling with natural disasters, climate uncertainties, and societal vulnerabilities, the role of insurance is pivotal. It serves as a crucial financial safety net for individuals, businesses, and communities during times of crisis, fostering resilience and stability.

As we analyse the insurance landscape in Pakistan, it becomes apparent that there is room for improvement. Collaborative efforts are required to address the current challenges.

The private sector, the regulator, and other public sector organizations should join hands to educate the general public about the value and utility of insurance. Furthermore, a coherent mechanism for the growth of the sector and an increase in insurance penetration need to be formulated.

The government highly values the insurance industry for its role in creating employment opportunities, providing protection to people, and contributing to the national exchequer. We commend the vigilant efforts of SECP for launching the first five-year strategic plan.

With an inclusive approach of the regulator toward the strategic plan, we believe we are heading in the right direction. Previously a roundtable discussion was also arranged on this subject matter of which I was a part as well. Our joint efforts must persist to ensure the successful enforcement and implementation of the 5-year strategic plan.

In the end, I wish SECP all the best for the success of the conference and hope that our journey to an Insured Pakistan remains successful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial markets Insurance International InsureImpact Conference 2023

Comments

1000 characters

International InsureImpact Conference 2023: Dr Shamshad akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories