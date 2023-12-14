BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
Those conspired against PML-N govt must be taken to task: Nawaz

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: Emphasizing the need for waging ‘joint efforts’ to alleviate the sufferings of the people, the PML-N supremo and the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the people of Pakistan were punished by ousting the PML-N government through a conspiracy.

“I did not believe in revenge but those who conspired against his government must be taken to the task, otherwise, the game of ousting governments would continue in the country,” Nawaz said while addressing the eighth meeting of the Parliamentary Board of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) here at the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town on Wednesday.

The PML-N parliamentary board conducted interviews of the PML-N candidates from Sahiwal Division. Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Parvez Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others were present.

While addressing the meeting, Nawaz said that fake cases were prepared to oust the PML-N government. The people need to be apprised about the elements that hatched the conspiracy against an elected government, which caused manifold problems for the country and countrymen.

He added that he was sentenced to 10 years in prison while Maryam Nawaz was awarded seven-year prison in false cases. He said the PML-N leaders and workers were fully convinced of his innocence.

Nawaz said, “I was punished but the real punishment was meted out to the people of Pakistan because inflation was very low during our time and today the prices are not under control, this is the punishment given to the people.” He made it clear that he does not believe in revenge but those who are responsible for present situation must be held accountable.

He further said that one of the judges on the Panama gate bench used the word ‘godfather’ to describe him in the verdict. Do judges use words like these, he questioned?

According to him, the biggest JIT will be constituted on February 8, and the people will deliver a historic verdict against all the injustices that have occurred in the country.

The PML-N leader said that an incompetent ruler was imposed on the country and the punishment given to him and his family was actually dispensed to the countrymen.

Nawaz also criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for playing foul game. He also said that he never engaged in a conspiracy against former army chiefs Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) and Gen Raheel Sharif (retd).

He added that the cases against him were hollow and the lies have evaporated after the Islamabad High Court acquitted him in the Al-Azizia reference.

