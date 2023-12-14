Women’s Financial Inclusion: Mobilink Bank, Unikrew Solutions collaborate thru USAID-funded initiative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has joined forces with a prominent fintech player, Unikrew Solutions, to drive women’s financial inclusion in the country through a project funded by USAID.

Quratulain Chaudhary, Executive Manager Women Financial Services (WFS) Mobilink Bank, and Muhammad Naveed Sharif, Director Unikrew Solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Islamabad, alongside Project Leads to set the collaboration in motion.

As an implementing partner, Mobilink Bank will facilitate account openings for 15,000 women nationwide and introduce special incentives to encourage their participation in the economic sphere. The project’s beneficiaries will also have access to Mobilink Bank’s comprehensive digital and financial products and services ecosystem.

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mobilink Bank, strongly supported the recent partnership, emphasizing its potential to advance women’s financial inclusion and address the widespread gender disparities across various sectors.

“USAID is committed to women’s empowerment and continues to design new programs consciously investing in women’s success and focus on assisting women to play a major role in facilitating Pakistan’s transition to a prosperous and stable country. We believe that access to finance is a lynchpin for women in Pakistan to realize their full economic potential,” said USAID Acting Mission Director, Maura O’Brien.

