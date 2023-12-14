Cantt and Model Town Divisions: Lahore police chief reviews law and order situation

LAHORE: The Capital City Police Office hosted a performance review meeting for Cantt and Model Town Divisions, chaired by Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

The session delved into a comprehensive examination of the divisions’ performance, encompassing the overall law and order situation and other professional matters.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana extended congratulations to SHO Aitzaz Arif and In-charge (Investigation) Batapur Sadaqat Ali, recognizing their outstanding efforts in apprehending the perpetrator involved in the blind murder case of Ishrat Sarwar. As a token of appreciation, awards were announced for their commendable achievements.

While acknowledging success, Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed concern over the performance of SHO Manawan, issuing a stern warning. He also addressed complaints against SHOs Kahna, Nishtar, and Kot Lakhpat, urging improvement in their respective areas. The SDPOs received directives to personally interrogate dacoits and proclaimed offenders, emphasizing the importance of avoiding wrongful arrests.

CCPO Lahore instructed SSP (Investigation) to prioritize cases involving unknown accused, taking charge of the investigation team for swift follow-ups. Kamyana directed concerned officers to formulate a comprehensive strategy to curb theft and snatching incidents. Special measures were urged for the safety of citizens acquiring licenses late at night, with a focus on preventing mobile snatching near hostels.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the need to control robberies, snatching, motorcycle theft, and banditry. He called for increased personnel deployment and enhanced coordination with the Dolphin Squad to deter snatching incidents. Strict action was ordered against criminals involved in snatching, with a focus on preventing drug smuggling along the border belt.

In his address, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted the importance of providing relief to citizens, emphasizing that modern policing plays a crucial role in crime control. He commended the relentless efforts of Lahore Police, urging them to serve as a model institution. The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anush Masood Chaudhry, along with SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and In-charges (Investigation) from Cantt and Model Town Divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023