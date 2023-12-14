Corps Commander House attack case: ATC extends judicial remand of 64 accused

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of 64 accused in Corps Commander House attack case for 10 days and directed the police to produce them again on December 23. The suspects include Umar Farooq, Gohar Hussain, Altaf Mehmod, Adnan Ali and others.

Earlier, the investigating officer contended that some more accused have been arrested in the case. He said interrogation of the accused is in progress. He, therefore, sought time to submit the challan of the case.

The court accordingly allowed time and adjourned the proceedings till next hearing. Sarwar road police had registered the case against the PTI leaders and workers relating to May 09 riots.

