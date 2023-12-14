KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.114 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,221.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.052 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.557 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.660 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.142 billion), DJ (PKR 790.605 million), Platinum (PKR 778.027 million), Silver (PKR 608.884 million), Brent (PKR 149.966 million),SP 500 (PKR 113.399 million), Japan Equity (PKR 112.100 million), Natural Gas (PKR 100.516 million), Palladium (PKR 27.765 million) and Copper (PKR 20.414 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 17 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 19.582 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023