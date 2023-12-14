BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
Open-air gym at Pak-China Friendship Park opened

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the People's Republic of China always played a key role in the development and stability of Pakistan.

The people of Karachi express their gratitude to the Chinese government for the establishment and provision of modern facilities for the citizens at the Pak-China Friendship Park.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the open-air gym established with the cooperation of China at the Pakistan-China Friendship Park on Kashmir Road on Wednesday.

On this occasion, China's Consul General Yang Yundong, Director General Parks and Horticulture Junaidullah Khan, and Deputy Commissioner East Altaf Sheikh were also present.

Murtaza Wahab along with Consul General of China officially inaugurated the open-air gym in Pak China Friendship Park while on this occasion cake cutting ceremony was also held regarding Pak China friendship. A MoU for cooperation between Chinese Consulate and KMC was signed by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and the Consul General of China.

The Consul General of China appreciated KMC on the establishment of Pakistan China Friendship Park. Such initiatives are bringing the two countries closer, cooperation between Pakistan and China is already ongoing in many fields and various institutions have been established in Pakistan in this regard.

Pak-China Friendship Park will further strengthen the bond of friendship between the two brotherly countries, the people visiting this park will be grateful to the Chinese government, said the mayor.

