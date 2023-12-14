PCB awards Rs3.6m cash prizes to ‘Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket’ team

LAHORE: Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf awarded a cash prize of Rs 3.6 million to the Pakistan Wheelchair team that became champions of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 held in Nepal.

Pakistan wheelchair cricket team demonstrated an all-round display to become back-to-back champions of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup. The PCB in its bid to keep inclusivity and diversity as a paramount part of the sport acknowledges this achievement and supports people of all abilities.

Chairman Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket (PWCC) Rukhsana Rajput, Manager Zawar Noor, Assistant Manager Javed Babar and Captain Mohammad Zeeshan along with the triumphant squad were praised and appreciated by Zaka Ashraf on this occasion.

Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf while addressing the Asia Cup winning squad said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team. We are proud of all the players and the PWCC management who achieved this wonderful feat. All of you are blessed with great skills and making a name for Pakistan on the global stage. The PCB will make sure to provide more grounds and training facilities to the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team.”

Expressing his admiration for the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team, the COO PCB, Salman Naseer stated, “I congratulate you all on behalf of the PCB and the management committee. You are ambassadors of Pakistan and we are delighted that you have won back-to-back titles showcasing your courage and resilience.”

