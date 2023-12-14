BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2023-12-14

PCB awards Rs3.6m cash prizes to ‘Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket’ team

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf awarded a cash prize of Rs 3.6 million to the Pakistan Wheelchair team that became champions of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup 2023 held in Nepal.

Pakistan wheelchair cricket team demonstrated an all-round display to become back-to-back champions of the T20 Wheelchair Cricket Asia Cup. The PCB in its bid to keep inclusivity and diversity as a paramount part of the sport acknowledges this achievement and supports people of all abilities.

Chairman Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket (PWCC) Rukhsana Rajput, Manager Zawar Noor, Assistant Manager Javed Babar and Captain Mohammad Zeeshan along with the triumphant squad were praised and appreciated by Zaka Ashraf on this occasion.

Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf while addressing the Asia Cup winning squad said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team. We are proud of all the players and the PWCC management who achieved this wonderful feat. All of you are blessed with great skills and making a name for Pakistan on the global stage. The PCB will make sure to provide more grounds and training facilities to the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team.”

Expressing his admiration for the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team, the COO PCB, Salman Naseer stated, “I congratulate you all on behalf of the PCB and the management committee. You are ambassadors of Pakistan and we are delighted that you have won back-to-back titles showcasing your courage and resilience.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Zaka Ashraf Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket

Comments

1000 characters

PCB awards Rs3.6m cash prizes to ‘Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket’ team

Fertilizer at notified rates directed: Energy price hike propelled inflation to 29.2pc in Nov, ECC told

Cabinet approves first-ever ‘National Space Policy’

World Bank says external debt stocks at $126.942bn by end 2022

Thar coal-fired power project: PPIB announces financial close

Thar coal-fired plant of SEL: KE supports competitive bidding

Special panel formed to resolve issue of wheeling charges

Insurance industry: Shamshad for significant transformation

FBR sets up body to resolve issue of pending refunds

Q2, Q3 of FY 2022-23: KE consumers likely to pay additional Rs1.72 per unit

Power plants: Delay in clearance of Rs55bn dues jeopardises operations: SECMC

Read more stories