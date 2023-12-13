BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.1%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.81%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
DFML 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.31%)
DGKC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.47%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.18%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.78%)
HBL 122.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.12%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.71%)
OGDC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.23%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.65%)
PIBTL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
PIOC 114.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.24%)
PPL 115.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
PRL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
SSGC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.77%)
TPLP 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TRG 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -6.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.83%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.82%)
BR100 6,691 Decreased By -127.1 (-1.86%)
BR30 23,864 Decreased By -342.4 (-1.41%)
KSE100 65,280 Decreased By -1146.6 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,789 Decreased By -365.3 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli army opens fire at hospital wards: Gaza health ministry

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2023 10:25pm

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday that Israeli forces have opened fire at hospital rooms, raising fears for the safety of 12 children in paediatric care.

“The occupation (Israeli) forces have tightened the siege and the targeting of Kamal Adwan hospital, firing at patient rooms and courtyards,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

“We fear the death of 12 children in paediatric care who are already deprived of milk and are without life support equipment.”

The Israeli army did not offer an immediate comment, while AFP was unable to confirm the situation at the hospital independently.

On Tuesday Qudra said that Israeli forces had stormed the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the Palestinian territory and were rounding up men in the courtyard.

The previous day, the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said two mothers were killed when the maternity department of Kamal Adwan hospital was reportedly hit.

Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

In Wednesday’s statement, Qudra said that Israeli forces had detained hospital director Ahmed al-Kahlot and other staff members who were “tortured and deprived of food and drink”.

Several of them were later released, he said.

Qudra said the Israeli forces were also targeting Al-Awda hospital and tightening the siege of the facility, “depriving it of water, food and electricity”.

Forces were also “preventing the wounded and sick from reaching” the hospital, he added.

Israeli troops have previously raided other medical facilities in Gaza, including Al-Shifa, the territory’s largest hospital.

The military accuses Hamas of using hospitals as command centres to plan and launch attacks against Israeli forces, a charge denied by the group.

There is currently only one hospital in northern Gaza able to admit patients, according to the UN.

Just 14 of 36 hospitals across the territory are functioning, providing limited healthcare while sheltering thousands of displaced people, the World Health Organisation said Sunday.

More than 18,600 Gazans have been killed and almost 50,600 wounded since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted more than two months ago, according to the health ministry.

Around 1,200 people were killed in an unprecedented attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, Israeli officials say, which sparked the blistering military response on Gaza.

The majority of war casualties in Israel and Gaza have been civilians.

WHO Gaza Israeli army Ashraf al Qudra Gazan health ministry Kamal Adwan hospital

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli army opens fire at hospital wards: Gaza health ministry

‘High external funding risks’: Fitch maintains Pakistan’s rating at CCC

Profit-taking drags KSE-100 Index 1.73% lower

SC suspends verdict against military trials of civilians by 5-1 majority

Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood indicted again in cypher case

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Revolutionary measures in IT sector can stabilise economy: Dr Umar

NATO increases military budget by 12% to 2.03 billion euros

Oil prices stable around six-month lows

Shaheen Shah Afridi named vice-captain for Australia Test series

Read more stories