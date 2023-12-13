BAFL 52.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2%)
BIPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.21%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2%)
DFML 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
DGKC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
FABL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.33%)
FCCL 19.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
GGL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
HBL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.45%)
HUBC 123.81 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.83%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.96%)
MLCF 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
OGDC 127.80 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.88%)
PIBTL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.91%)
PIOC 117.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.33%)
PPL 118.90 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.39%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (5.96%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.37%)
SSGC 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
TPLP 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.3%)
TRG 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.95%)
UNITY 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,860 Increased By 42.2 (0.62%)
BR30 24,619 Increased By 412 (1.7%)
KSE100 66,755 Increased By 328.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 22,258 Increased By 103.5 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 10:02am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SEOUL: A North Korean minister met with the governor of the Russian region bordering the two countries to discuss boosting regional economic cooperation, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest exchange between the neighbouring states.

The talks between North Korea’s External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho and Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky, focused on “elevating economic cooperation to a higher level,” it said.

The KCNA report also said the trade and economic working groups of the two sides signed an agreement but it did not provide details of that or the meeting between the officials.

Primorsky is also known informally as Primorye.

South Korea, Japan, US condemn North Korea’s supply of arms to Russia

The meeting comes as South Korea’s spy agency said on Tuesday there had been signs that North Korea was moving to deploy workers to Russia, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Any country employing North Korean workers who earn wages would be violating UN Security Council sanctions aimed at curbing Pyongyang’s banned weapons programs on grounds the earnings can be channeled to finance the projects.

“This is the first visit after a long break caused by the pandemic,” Kozhemyako said on his Telegram channel. “Our delegation’s program includes many meetings to develop humanitarian ties between Primorye and the DPRK. First of all, in the field of culture, tourism and sports.”

In November, Kozhemyako told the Russian TASS state news agency that Primorye was ready to consider the possibility of providing part of its agricultural land for farming by North Korean farmers.

Kozhemyako’s visit marks the latest in a flurry of bilateral visits since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Russia in September and met President Vladimir Putin to discuss deepening military cooperation.

That pledge came in the backdrop of what US officials said was evidence of arms trade between the North and Russia, which is expending vast amounts of munitions in its war with Ukraine.

North Korea’s premier Kim Tok Hun met with Russia’s natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov last month and held talks in a “friendly atmosphere,” Pyongyang’s state media reported at that time.

A delegation led by the North Korean culture minister also traveled to Saint Petersburg during the same month to attend the St Petersburg International Cultural Forum.

In October, a North Korean Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports delegation participated in the International Sports Forum in the Russian city of Perm.

Russia UN Security Council North Korea’s North Korea's External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply concerns, markets await Fed

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

PC Board approves draft rules

Read more stories