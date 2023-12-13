BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.21%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
DFML 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.92%)
DGKC 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.35%)
FABL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.33%)
FCCL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
GGL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
HBL 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
HUBC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
MLCF 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
OGDC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.76%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.02%)
PIBTL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.22%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.85%)
PPL 118.55 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.09%)
PRL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (5.65%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.68 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.48%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
TPLP 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
TRG 95.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.56%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 6,855 Increased By 37.2 (0.55%)
BR30 24,593 Increased By 386 (1.59%)
KSE100 66,704 Increased By 276.9 (0.42%)
KSE30 22,225 Increased By 70.6 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NZ dollar slips, futures rally as data flags downside risks to inflation

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2023 09:55am

SYDNEY: The New Zealand dollar slipped on Wednesday after partial price data showed that inflation could be easing more than expected in the final quarter, suggesting the central bank may not have to follow up on its threat to hike anymore, sending futures higher.

Traders are also awaiting the outcomes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day after a key US inflation report failed to move the dial much for easing expectations next year.

The kiwi fell 0.4% to $0.6107, nearing a two-week low.

It managed a small gain of 0.2% overnight in a choppy response to U.S data showing that core consumer prices lifted 4% from a year ago, in line with expectations.

Data showed on Wednesday that New Zealand food prices, which make up nearly 19% of the consumer price index, fell 0.2% in November from October, extending the recent downward trend. Falling prices for international travel and lower oil prices were also encouraging.

As a result, Westpac revised its inflation forecast for the last quarter of the year to 0.3% from 0.6% previously.

That compared with a forecast of 0.8% from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

ANZ also said the data confirmed downside risks to their forecast of 0.6% in fourth-quarter inflation.

Australia, NZ dollars slip with yuan ahead of central bank fest

“For the RBNZ, disinflation from any source will be welcomed,” said analysts at ANZ in a note to clients.

“All else equal, faster falls in headline inflation should buy the RBNZ time, and keep them on the sidelines come February, but it is unlikely to materially change the medium-term monetary policy outlook just yet.”

Two-year swap rates fell 13 basis points to 5.045%, bank bill futures for June rose 4 ticks to 94.54 and swaps priced out any chance of a further rise in the benchmark policy rate.

The Australian dollar was flat at $0.6561, having traded in a range of $0.6540 and $0.6612 overnight.

The Australian government on Wednesday said that it is forecasting a budget deficit of just A$1.1 billion ($721.4 million) in the year to end June 2024.

That followed the first surplus in 15 years in 2023/23.

The fiscal strength has seen the Australian government debt becoming almost as attractive as US Treasuries, with the ten-year bonds yielding an interest rate of 4.275%, 8 basis points above the benchmark US Treasury.

New Zealand dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

NZ dollar slips, futures rally as data flags downside risks to inflation

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, US show increasing divisions

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Oil holds soft tone on oversupply concerns, markets await Fed

IMF resumes Sri Lanka bailout after China’s debt deal

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Read more stories