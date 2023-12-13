Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Aramco to buy 40% equity stake in GO Pakistan

Read here for details.

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Read here for details.

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Read here for details.

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read here for details.

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Read here for details.

IMF review: MoF takes step towards ensuring desired outcome

Read here for details.

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

Read here for details.

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

Read here for details.

Pakistan issues demarche to Afghanistan in wake of DI Khan terror attack

Read here for details.

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Read here for details.

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Read here for details.