BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.56%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2%)
DFML 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
DGKC 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.35%)
FABL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.3%)
FCCL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
GGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
HBL 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
HUBC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.85%)
MLCF 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
OGDC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.76%)
PAEL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.61%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (8.37%)
PIOC 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.6%)
PPL 118.66 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.18%)
PRL 34.08 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 76.71 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (3.52%)
SSGC 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
TPLP 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
TRG 95.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.56%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 6,853 Increased By 34.8 (0.51%)
BR30 24,591 Increased By 384.3 (1.59%)
KSE100 66,694 Increased By 267.2 (0.4%)
KSE30 22,221 Increased By 66.4 (0.3%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 12, 2023
BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 09:11am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Aramco to buy 40% equity stake in GO Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Read here for details.

  • Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read here for details.

  • SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

Read here for details.

  • IMF review: MoF takes step towards ensuring desired outcome

Read here for details.

  • CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

Read here for details.

  • At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan issues demarche to Afghanistan in wake of DI Khan terror attack

Read here for details.

  • IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Read here for details.

  • SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

