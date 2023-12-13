BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 12, 2023
- Aramco to buy 40% equity stake in GO Pakistan
- OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh
- PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’
- Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand
- SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%
- IMF review: MoF takes step towards ensuring desired outcome
- CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn
- At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR
- Pakistan issues demarche to Afghanistan in wake of DI Khan terror attack
- IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference
- SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan
- Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan
