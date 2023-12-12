BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

  • Security forces kill 27 terrorists in various intelligence-based operations in the district
BR Web Desk Published December 12, 2023 Updated December 12, 2023 04:01pm

At least 23 security officials were martyred on Tuesday after a group of six terrorists rammed an explosive-laden truck into a security forces’ checkpost in the general area Daraban.

In a statement issued today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that at least 27 terrorists were killed in various operations in Dera Ismail Khan on December 11 and December 12.

The ISPR said that the six terrorists attacked the security forces’ post in Daraban and when their attempt to enter was “effectively thwarted”, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack.

“The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities.

23 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell,’’ the ISPR said.

Several other wounded were in critical condition, Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said that the sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, “as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve”.

Suicide attack on security forces: In a first, Taliban interim govt asked to hand over Bahadar

Separately, 17 terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan on the night of December 11 and December 12, the ISPR said.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Darazinda on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, terrorists’ hideout was busted and seventeen terrorists were sent to hell,’’ the ISPR said.

Moreover, in another IBO in general area Kulachi, four terrorists were killed.

During the exchange of fire, two secuity officials embraced martyrdom.

“️The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.”

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operations, the ISPR said.

Condemnations

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a post on X expressed his deepest sympathies with the families of the brave martyrs and said that Pakistan will fight back “till the menace of terrorism is eliminated from our motherland”.

“I salute our valiant security forces for countering the attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

Their dedication, sacrifice and valor in the face of terror is unparalleled and a beacon of hope for our nation.“

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned the terrorist attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari expressed his grief and emphasised the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack and said that the National Action Plan should be implemented to eliminate the nurseries of terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

As per AFP, the first half of 2023 saw a nearly 80 percent spike in attacks compared to last year, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Dera Ismail Khan Taliban group Tahreek e Jihad Tahreek e Taliban Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Dec 12, 2023 02:09pm
Cancel the elections in KPK.....and stop this useless killing.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Dec 12, 2023 03:49pm
Is this a result of intelligence failure?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Anila Qadri Dec 12, 2023 04:26pm
Praying for beloved Pakistan. May no parents see their son's die this way
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Dec 12, 2023 04:44pm
No more Afghans .. now Blame who?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read more stories