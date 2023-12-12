At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

At least 23 security officials were martyred on Tuesday after a group of six terrorists rammed an explosive-laden truck into a security forces’ checkpost in the general area Daraban.

In a statement issued today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that at least 27 terrorists were killed in various operations in Dera Ismail Khan on December 11 and December 12.

The ISPR said that the six terrorists attacked the security forces’ post in Daraban and when their attempt to enter was “effectively thwarted”, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack.

“The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities.

23 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell,’’ the ISPR said.

Several other wounded were in critical condition, Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said that the sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, “as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve”.

Separately, 17 terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan on the night of December 11 and December 12, the ISPR said.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Darazinda on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, terrorists’ hideout was busted and seventeen terrorists were sent to hell,’’ the ISPR said.

Moreover, in another IBO in general area Kulachi, four terrorists were killed.

During the exchange of fire, two secuity officials embraced martyrdom.

“️The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.”

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operations, the ISPR said.

Condemnations

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a post on X expressed his deepest sympathies with the families of the brave martyrs and said that Pakistan will fight back “till the menace of terrorism is eliminated from our motherland”.

“I salute our valiant security forces for countering the attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

Their dedication, sacrifice and valor in the face of terror is unparalleled and a beacon of hope for our nation.“

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned the terrorist attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari expressed his grief and emphasised the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack and said that the National Action Plan should be implemented to eliminate the nurseries of terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

As per AFP, the first half of 2023 saw a nearly 80 percent spike in attacks compared to last year, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.