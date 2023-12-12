Pakistan issues demarche to Afghanistan in wake of DI Khan terror attack

Pakistan on Tuesday issued a strong demarche to the interim Afghan government in response to the terrorist attack that martyred at least 23 soldiers stationed in Dera Ismail Khan, Daraban, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the FO, the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan militant group that claimed responsibility for the attack is affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added that the Foreign Secretary called in the Chargé d’Affaires (Cd’A) of the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) earlier in the day to deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche.

In its demarche to the Afghan government, Pakistan made several demands.

Pakistan has asked the Afghan interim government to "fully investigate and take stern action against perpetrators of the recent attack."

In addition, the foreign office demanded that the Afghan government publicly condemn the "terrorist incident at the highest level."

Pakistan requires Afghanistan to take "immediate verifiable actions" against all terrorist groups, including their leadership and sanctuary in Afghanistan.

"Hand over to the government of Pakistan the perpetrators of the attack and the leadership of the TTP in Afghanistan," the FO demanded.

It also demanded that Afghanistan take all necessary measures to deny the persistent use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

In a statement issued earlier today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also said at least 27 terrorists were killed in various operations in Dera Ismail Khan on December 11 and December 12.

Several other wounded were in critical condition, Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service, told Reuters.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.