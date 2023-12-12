BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan issues demarche to Afghanistan in wake of DI Khan terror attack

  • Islamabad asks the Afghan government to publicly condemn the terrorist incident at the highest level
BR Web Desk Published December 12, 2023 Updated December 12, 2023 10:07pm

Pakistan on Tuesday issued a strong demarche to the interim Afghan government in response to the terrorist attack that martyred at least 23 soldiers stationed in Dera Ismail Khan, Daraban, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the FO, the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan militant group that claimed responsibility for the attack is affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added that the Foreign Secretary called in the Chargé d’Affaires (Cd’A) of the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) earlier in the day to deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche.

In its demarche to the Afghan government, Pakistan made several demands.

Pakistan has asked the Afghan interim government to "fully investigate and take stern action against perpetrators of the recent attack."

In addition, the foreign office demanded that the Afghan government publicly condemn the "terrorist incident at the highest level."

Pakistan requires Afghanistan to take "immediate verifiable actions" against all terrorist groups, including their leadership and sanctuary in Afghanistan.

"Hand over to the government of Pakistan the perpetrators of the attack and the leadership of the TTP in Afghanistan," the FO demanded.

It also demanded that Afghanistan take all necessary measures to deny the persistent use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

In a statement issued earlier today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also said at least 27 terrorists were killed in various operations in Dera Ismail Khan on December 11 and December 12.

Several other wounded were in critical condition, Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service, told Reuters.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan issues demarche to Afghanistan in wake of DI Khan terror attack

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

KSE-100 ekes out 414-point gain ahead of MPC announcement

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Oil falls 3%, extends losses after US inflation data

Fed seen on policy hold until May as inflation edges up

UN labels Gaza ‘hell on earth’ as Israel bombs more areas

Read more stories