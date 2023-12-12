BAFL 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 12 Dec, 2023 03:10pm

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the country’s largest hydrocarbon exploration firm, has revived production at the Kunnar Pasakhi Deep (KPD) Field, located in Sindh.

The exploration & production firm announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as part of its production optimisation drive, has successfully re-injected six (06) low-pressure wells from KPD Field through in-house arrangement of compression and operational modifications,” read the notice.

“This has resulted in enhancement of 16 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas, 150 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate and 18 metric tons of LPG per day from the field,” it said.

OGDCL shared that the gas is being injected into Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network with effect from 11 December 2023.

KPD Field is located in the Sindh about 25 km from Hyderabad.

OGDCL informed that the KPD Field is currently producing 1600 bpd condensate, 107 mmscfd Sale Gas and 195 metric tons of LPG per day with two trains of amine sweetening and glycol dehydration units, LPG extraction and allied utilities.

“It is pertinent to mention here that OGDCL’s relentless efforts to address the decline in gas production and enhance national energy security reflect its commitment to the socio-economic development of Pakistan,” the company added.

The country’s E&P giant has increased exploration activity in recent weeks.

Earlier in September, OGDCL informed the bourse, that it has seen a significant increase in oil and gas production from its Nashpa Well-10, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In December, OGDCL successfully discovered gas and condensate at Dars West Well#02, located in the Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh province.

