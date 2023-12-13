BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-13

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Zaheer Abbasi Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq has described the energy sector as a nightmare for the country because government produces costly electricity and sells it at subsidised rate. He also underlined the need to bring about improvement in the taxation system.

While talking to participants at the 12th National Balochistan Workshop, the caretaker prime minister said there is a serious concern the way taxation are being done.

He added that if there is one challenge which needs to be addressed in the entire governance structure that is the country’s taxation system. “If we cannot improve our Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), probably we will fail on many accounts,” he added

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

He said that the country’s receivable is Rs9,000 billion against the stated goal of around Rs17,000 to Rs18,000 billion. So 50 per cent of that is already gone.

Kakar said that 20 per cent economy is documented and 80 per cent is undocumented. And we fail 50 per cent in that and now there is informal private sector and formal private sector, he said, adding that the formal sector which is being taxed feels that it is being tax in an unfair manner.

He said that the informal sector is contributing towards diseasing the economy in the worst manner. He said that the informal sector is creating a grey area of illegal currency trade which eventually impacts bank rates. They are non-contributors towards resource structure of the nation but are beneficiary of resource structure. He said that Pakistan has SOEs and energy sector is a nightmare in the country as the government produces expensive electricity and then subsidizes it. There is a debt of Rs900 billion on the PIA.

He said that Quetta-Karachi dual carriage way is close to his heart and Khuzdar-Quetta tender has been issued and for Khuzdar-Karachi project, we are trying to attract someone from GCC on PPP basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

electricity Taxes FBR energy sector SOEs taxation system caretaker PM

Comments

1000 characters

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories