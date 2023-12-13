BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-13

Arab officials attack bids to phase out fossil fuels

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

DOHA: Arab officials on Tuesday hit out at attempts to secure a phase-out of fossil fuels at COP28 as they met for a conference on regional energy cooperation in Doha.

Campaigners had hoped the UN climate summit in Dubai could deliver a historic, global phasing out of the high-emission fuels which account for three-quarters of greenhouse gasses.

However, Kuwait’s oil minister dismissed the proposal as an “aggressive attack”, and accused Western nations of trying to dominate the global economy through alternative energy sources.

“I am amazed at this extraordinary insistence on depriving peoples and many countries, most of them in the developing world, of a basic source of energy,” Saad Hamad Nasser Al Barrak told the meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

The Kuwaiti official lambasted the approach as “racist and colonial”, saying it amounted “to cutting off important parts of our economies in the region on which our future depends”.

Barrak called the move “completely unacceptable”, and added that he wondered on that basis how the negotiations at the climate conference “lasted this long”.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has led opposition at the UN climate summit to the move away from hydrocarbons.

On Tuesday, Western powers and those nations most threatened by climate change fought against Saudi Arabia for stronger calls on exiting fossil fuels as negotiators worked past a host-set deadline at the summit.

In Doha, Iraq’s oil minister, Hayyan Abdul Ghani Al Sawad, said “fossil fuels will remain the major source of energy in the whole world. We cannot phase out the use of that energy.” He also took aim at nations that consume fossil fuels. “We as Arab countries, we produce this energy, but we are not the producer of emissions,” he said.

Qatar climate change Doha fossil fuels UN climate summit OAPEC energy cooperation Alternative energy COP28 Arab officials

Comments

1000 characters

Arab officials attack bids to phase out fossil fuels

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories