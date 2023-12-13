JI says will be reaching out to all Kashmir-based political parties

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) while denouncing the Indian Supreme Court (ISC)’s decision regarding upholding the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s initiative to strip the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status on August 5, 2019, has said that Hindutva extremists have also taken over the ISC and Kashmiris will continue their struggle for the right of self-determination as acknowledged by the United Nations.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, JI Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Ameer Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Khan along with other leaders said the judicial system in India had now also been taken over by the Hindutva extremists. “The verdict, though disappointing, does not come as a surprise,” Dr Khan said.

He has said the ISC’s decision injuriously prejudices the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s clearly-declared disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said JI was immediately going to start a consultation process with all the Kashmir-based political parties, civil rights organisations, social society and Pakistani leadership to sensitize the leadership on the matter. He said that an All Parties Conference (APC) of all the Kashmiri parties would soon be convened to take the future line of action and the JI would also mobilise the Kashmiri diaspora to highlight the issue on the international level.

He said “There are three parties involved in the Kashmir issue, Kashmiris, Pakistan, and India. The dispute is internationally recognized as the UNSC on January 1, 1948, on the Indian government’s request passed a resolution on the matter, therefore, ISC or the parliament can’t undo such an internationally recognised dispute in own favour”.

He maintained that the ISC’s decision militated against the UN Security Council’s well-considered historic declaration of the disputed position of IOJK, saying that the ISC had no jurisdiction over the UNSC and could not pass any opinion on this dispute under action in the UN.

“Kashmiris cannot accept any argument, opinion, decision by any partisan institution other than the UNO that goes against the declared position of UNSC on Kashmir; Kashmiris on this occasion reiterate their resolve to continue their rightful struggle for the acquisition of self-determination right under all circumstances,” Dr Khan added.

Reacting over the ISC’s decision over the Indian government’s sinister action of August 05, 2019, scrapping the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir state, he further said the ISC’s decision militated against the UN Security Council’s well-considered historic declaration of disputed position of IOJK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023