BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-13

JI says will be reaching out to all Kashmir-based political parties

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) while denouncing the Indian Supreme Court (ISC)’s decision regarding upholding the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s initiative to strip the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status on August 5, 2019, has said that Hindutva extremists have also taken over the ISC and Kashmiris will continue their struggle for the right of self-determination as acknowledged by the United Nations.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, JI Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Ameer Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Khan along with other leaders said the judicial system in India had now also been taken over by the Hindutva extremists. “The verdict, though disappointing, does not come as a surprise,” Dr Khan said.

He has said the ISC’s decision injuriously prejudices the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s clearly-declared disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said JI was immediately going to start a consultation process with all the Kashmir-based political parties, civil rights organisations, social society and Pakistani leadership to sensitize the leadership on the matter. He said that an All Parties Conference (APC) of all the Kashmiri parties would soon be convened to take the future line of action and the JI would also mobilise the Kashmiri diaspora to highlight the issue on the international level.

He said “There are three parties involved in the Kashmir issue, Kashmiris, Pakistan, and India. The dispute is internationally recognized as the UNSC on January 1, 1948, on the Indian government’s request passed a resolution on the matter, therefore, ISC or the parliament can’t undo such an internationally recognised dispute in own favour”.

He maintained that the ISC’s decision militated against the UN Security Council’s well-considered historic declaration of the disputed position of IOJK, saying that the ISC had no jurisdiction over the UNSC and could not pass any opinion on this dispute under action in the UN.

“Kashmiris cannot accept any argument, opinion, decision by any partisan institution other than the UNO that goes against the declared position of UNSC on Kashmir; Kashmiris on this occasion reiterate their resolve to continue their rightful struggle for the acquisition of self-determination right under all circumstances,” Dr Khan added.

Reacting over the ISC’s decision over the Indian government’s sinister action of August 05, 2019, scrapping the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir state, he further said the ISC’s decision militated against the UN Security Council’s well-considered historic declaration of disputed position of IOJK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Kashmir AJK IIOJK UNSC JI Jamaat e Islami Political Parties Indian SC APC Kashmir special status Kashmir based political parties

Comments

1000 characters

JI says will be reaching out to all Kashmir-based political parties

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories