BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-13

Australian HC meets new PTI chairman

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: In the run-up to February 2024 general elections in the country, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Tuesday called on the newly elected chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Gohar Ali Khan to discuss the overall political situation in the country.

As the top diplomats of different countries especially the British and the American ambassadors have already kicked off meetings with heads of different political parties including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The Australian high commissioner is the first top diplomat who rushed straight to the PTI Central Secretariat and huddled with the flamboyant newly-elected chairman.

With Imran Khan – the founding chairman of the party – sitting in jail with nearly 200 “concocted and politically motivated” cases registered against him, the party’s new chairman, held a detailed meeting with the Australian high commissioner and apprised him about the problems being faced by the party especially depriving it with its constitutional right of a level playing field ahead of the elections.

During the meeting, they held a detailed discussion on the overall prevailing political and economic situation of the country, bilateral issues and matters of mutual interest. Besides, they also discussed the current environment for the general elections in Pakistan, opportunities for political parties to take part in elections and the overall impacts of the polls on the progress and prosperity of the country.

They shed light on the constitutional role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding holding free, fair, and transparent elections, and the ground situation.

During the meeting, the ongoing hearing against the PTI’s intra-party elections in ECP and the inordinate delay in issuance of electoral symbol of “bat” also came under discussion.

Moreover, they discussed the ongoing spree of worst human rights violations in the country particularly the condemnable series of extra-constitutional and illegal measures against women political workers.

They also discussed various aspects of the utility and necessity of a government with public mandate.

The top Australian diplomat reiterated the position of the Australian government regarding the survival and continuation of the democracy in the country, free, fair, transparent, and inclusive elections and the respect and protection of the basic human rights.

Mairi Robertson, the second secretary (political) of Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI PTI chairman Australian High Commissioner Maulana Fazl ur Rehman Gohar Ali Khan 2024 general elections political situation in pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Australian HC meets new PTI chairman

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories