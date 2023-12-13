PTI leaders declared Pos

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday declared PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Imtiaz Sheikh, Farhat Abbas, Wasif Qayyum, Hamid Raza, Farrukh Habib, Aslam Iqbal, Azam Swati and Hammad Azhar as absconders in May 09 riots cases.

Several PTI leaders are facing probe after the May 9 incidents triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of PTI chairman.

The court also directed the investigating officers to submit details regarding moveable and immoveable assets of the suspects so that proceedings for the attachment of their property could be started.

Many of these PTI leaders have already been declared POs in other cases of May 9 protests including attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

The Lahore police prepared a new list of 850 suspects in the May 9 riots related cases and arrested 54 accused who were allegedly involved in arson.

