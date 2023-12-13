Al-Azizia reference: PML-N welcome Nawaz’s acquittal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday welcomed its Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in Al-Azizia reference and called for making public the “indigenous and foreign powers” who were allegedly behind the “sham cases” against the former prime minister.

Reacting to the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s decision in which the court overturned the conviction of Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference, PML-N president and former premier Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz’s disqualification in the “sham cases” was not only a “personal loss but also a loss of development and prosperity of Pakistan.”

“By the grace of Allah Almighty my brother and Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been vindicated once again. The sham cases created to disqualify a sitting Prime Minister are finally meeting their fate. The 7 years wasted were not just a personal loss but a loss of development and prosperity of Pakistan. InshaAllah under Mian Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan will prosper once again,” Shehbaz said in a post on the social media platform, X.

Talking to journalists here soon after the IHC’s decision, senior PML-N leader Javed Latif welcomed the court’s decision, adding that at the same time, there was also a disappointment that Nawaz Sharif got “justice” after so long.

He said that there is also need those “characters” should also be brought to the public who were behind the previous decisions of the higher judiciary under which the former prime minister was disqualified.

“The facts should be brought in the public domain to know as which the indigenous and foreign forces were behind these decisions [in the past],” the PML-N leader said.

PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the reality of the “fake and fabricated” cases against Nawaz Sharif has come to light in front of the public and he has finally got justice after seven long years.

“Alhamdulillah, Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been acquitted in all cases today, who had left the matter to Allah Almighty and succeeded today,” she maintained.

She further said that Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister for the fourth time with the vote of the people. “God willing, Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister for the fourth time with the vote of the people and the journey of development of the country and the nation will start from where it stopped,” she further maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023