BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-13

Pakistan becomes signatory to Marrakesh Treaty

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan became the signatory to the Marrakesh Treaty aimed at providing access to published work for visually-impaired persons.

President Dr Arif Alvi inked the instrument of accession to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) administered Marrakesh Treaty, at a special ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The Marrakesh Treaty aims to help the visually impaired or otherwise print-disabled people have access to books and literary works in accessible formats.

Signed in Morocco on June 27, 2013, and joined by a large number of countries in the world, the Treaty enables the reproduction of published materials into accessible formats, such as braille, large print, and audio editions.

By acceding to the Treaty, Pakistan has become able to provide its estimated 10 million visually impaired persons easy access to published work. The facility otherwise has been restricted due to the Copyright Ordinance of 1962 which does not provide necessary provisions for compulsory printing and reproduction of braille and audio versions.

President Alvi termed the accession to the Marrakesh Treaty a “great moment of pride” and said Pakistan had embarked upon a new pathway to empower its visually impaired people.

He said the Marrakesh Treaty would act as an equalizer of opportunity to provide visually challenged persons equitable access.

“The Treaty will create an environment of learning and equal opportunity for educating the neglected class of the society,” he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the State to accommodate its differently-abled citizens by providing them equal opportunities in all fields of life, particularly education and employment.

The president said access to published work would open new vistas of opportunities for visually impaired persons and dispel the impression that disability should be a hurdle in personal empowerment.

The positive flow-on effects, he said, include improved access to education and employment, and also better well-being of the visually impaired persons.

President Alvi stressed the need to shun the taboo about persons with disabilities and ensure their inclusion in the mainstream life system.

“Accommodating such people does not tantamount to any favour, but it is their due right which the society owes to them,” he said.

Pakistan, he said, made “tremendous success” in recent times by stepping up efforts to shun taboos about the differently-abled persons.

He mentioned that the country was adhering to the guidelines of the World Health Organization regarding identifying the needs of differently-abled persons and providing them with opportunities for health, education, and jobs.

The president recalled that Pakistan’s visually impaired diplomat Saima Saleem made the entire nation proud by giving a speech at the platform of the United Nations.

He expressed confidence that with the introduction of artificial intelligence-based technology in assistive gadgets and smart devices, the future was bright for visually impaired persons to live an improved life.

The president lauded the efforts of his wife Samina Alvi for leading the cause of differently-abled people and the Ministry of Human Rights for undertaking the initiative of accession to the Marrakesh Treaty for visually impaired persons.

Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Ambassador (retired) Farukh Amil said the Marrakesh Treaty was an important step forward on the global stage underlining the government's commitment to empower the visually impaired persons.

He said the Treaty would create lasting effects for visually challenged people and place the country amongst the caring nations of the world.

Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqi said education was a fundamental right under the UN Charter and the Constitution of Pakistan, adding that the Marrakesh Treaty would provide an enabling environment for the visually impaired community to fulfill their desire for education and thus bring themselves into the mainstream.

Shahana Shahid, a representative of the visually impaired persons acknowledged the efforts of the government in overcoming the concerns and difficulties of her community.

She said the signing of the Treaty would prove a crucial step in a long journey of acceptance and socio-economic inclusion of those at the periphery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi WIPO Marrakesh Treaty

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan becomes signatory to Marrakesh Treaty

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories