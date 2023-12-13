BAFL 51.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
BIPL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.84%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
DGKC 82.43 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.04%)
FABL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.28%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
HBL 123.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.09%)
MLCF 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
OGDC 125.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.09%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.24 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.68%)
SSGC 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.23%)
TPLP 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TRG 97.43 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-13

Minister accuses APL of not lifting petrol, HSD stock

Wasim Iqbal Published 13 Dec, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali, on Tuesday accused Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) – a subsidiary of Attock Oil Company – of not lifting the full stock of petrol and high-speed diesel along with other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Responding to a question during a press conference, he said Attock Refinery Ltd is itself not lifting the stocks of petrol and HSD, due to which the matter has been referred to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Attock Refinery Ltd shut down two of its crude distillation plants due to reduced offtake of finished products by OMCs due to OMCs allegedly favouring imported products over ARL's locally-produced POL.

The company disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd that the dispatch pattern for December 2023 continues to remain depressed as a result stocks of premier motor gasoline (PMG) and high-speed diesel (HSD) have reached a very high level with very little/no ullage in storage tanks, especially PMG.

To manage high stocks of these products, the company has shut two of its crude distillation units temporarily to manage refinery operations.

Accordingly, they would now be operating at throughout of about 60 percent. This if continues would result in curtailment of crude intake from oilfields with adverse effect on associated gas as well.

The company further stated that it has also been intimated to the OGRA that surplus inventories of products are available to meet the market demand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

petrol OMCs HSD APL

Comments

1000 characters

Minister accuses APL of not lifting petrol, HSD stock

Q1FY23: Provincial development spending up 38pc to Rs245.5bn YoY

CDWP clears four uplift projects worth Rs36.22bn

PM terms energy sector a ‘nightmare’

PC Board approves draft rules

Higher tariffs cause power consumption decline: APTMA

Oil policy deadline: CCoE grants oil refineries 60-day extension

Industry and investors: Dispute resolution tribunal to be set up

Fertiliser plants exempted from gas load-shedding: Ali

‘Judicial murder’ reference: 11 amici curiae appointed

Rs940bn target for Dec: FBR chief starts meetings to review progress

Read more stories