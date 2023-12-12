BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.22% higher at 10,874.39
Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 06:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, helped by financial and consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.22% higher at 10,874.39, gaining for a fifth straight session.

Sri Lanka extended restrictions on outward remittances by six months to manage foreign exchange reserves, cabinet spokesperson and transport minister Bandula Gunawardane told reporters at a weekly cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

Melstacorp Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top gainers on the index, climbing 5.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher, boosted by industrials, consumer staples

Trading volume on the index rose to 32.1 million shares from 23.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.03 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.15 million) from 776.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 97.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 946.6 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

KSE-100 ekes out 414-point gain ahead of MPC announcement

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read more stories