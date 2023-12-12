BAFL 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BIPL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.02%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
DGKC 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.28%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.34%)
FCCL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
HBL 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.8%)
HUBC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.73%)
MLCF 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
OGDC 125.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
PAEL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.93%)
PIOC 116.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
PPL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.83%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 74.20 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (5.62%)
SSGC 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.13%)
TPLP 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TRG 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 6,819 Increased By 38.3 (0.56%)
BR30 24,165 Increased By 199 (0.83%)
KSE100 66,410 Increased By 397.8 (0.6%)
KSE30 22,152 Increased By 103.7 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Algeria bought corn, soymeal in tenders, volume unclear

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 02:42pm

HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina and soymeal sourced from optional origins international tenders which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Tuesday.

The corn tender sought up to 120,000 metric tons all sourced from Argentina. Some traders estimated the corn purchase at around 40,000 tons for spot shipment for arrival by Jan. 5, 2024.

Traders said they believed about 35,000 tons of soymeal was purchased, the same as sought in the tender, also for spot shipment.

China corn output hits record

Prices were unavailable.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Corn argentina soymeal

Comments

1000 characters

Algeria bought corn, soymeal in tenders, volume unclear

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Terrorists martyr 24 security officials in DI Khan police station attack

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Non-filers of tax returns: FBR to identify bureaucrats, bankers, others

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

Read more stories