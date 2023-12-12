BAFL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
BIPL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.09%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
DFML 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
DGKC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.51%)
FABL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.57%)
FCCL 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
GGL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
HBL 123.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
MLCF 42.43 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.7%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.86%)
PPL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.05%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (7.33%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 74.10 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.48%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TELE 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.97%)
TPLP 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.42%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 6,818 Increased By 37.3 (0.55%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By 240.7 (1%)
KSE100 66,427 Increased By 414.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 22,155 Increased By 106.7 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Ralph’s Coffee set to open at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates

BR Life & Style Published 12 Dec, 2023 03:28pm
Photo: Instagram @ralphscoffee
Photo: Instagram @ralphscoffee

Classic American designer Ralph Lauren’s namesake coffee shop, Ralph’s Coffee, is all set to debut in the UAE with an outlet inside Mall of the Emirates (MOE), reported TimeOut Dubai on Monday.

The chain originated inside Ralph Lauren’s flagship store in New York in 2014, overlooking Fifth Avenue in a historic building. It has since moved to its store on Madison Avenue.

The UAE location is set to be located next to the POLO Ralph Lauren store at the mall, added the report.

Photo: Instagram @ralphscoffee
Photo: Instagram @ralphscoffee

Ralph Lauren International has also partnered with Al Moajil Hospitality – a Saudi Arabia-based hospitality group – to launch the boutique café concept in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The company announced the partnership on social media earlier this year.

Ralph’s Coffee has had a presence in the Middle East since 2020, when the concept debuted in Doha, Qatar. Doha hosts two locations currently, at the airport and Place Vendome Doha.

This development follows the openings of the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café inside Dubai Mall as well as Zara’s inaugural cafe at the MOE.

Tiffany & Co.’s famed Blue Box Café set to open at Dubai Mall

Since Ralph Coffee’s inception, it has expanded globally with outlets in London, Munich, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan and Malaysia. It currently operates eight stores within the US.

It is popular for its fine coffee as well as branded merchandise such as apparel, mugs, teddy bears among other items. It also sells its own blend of brew called Ralph’s Roast.

Mobile versions of the coffee also set up shop within popular tourist destinations within New York such as Rockefeller Center, as well as cities where they do not have a physical location yet.

During Wimbledon, this past summer, the storefront of the Bond Street location in London was converted to reflect the popular tournament.

MENA Dubai Ralph Lauren Ralph's Coffee Mall of the Emirates

Comments

1000 characters

Ralph’s Coffee set to open at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates

At least 23 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on security forces’ checkpost in DI Khan: ISPR

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Inter-bank: rupee rebounds against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

SC adjourns Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence hearing till Jan

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

OGDCL enhances oil, gas output in Sindh

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read more stories