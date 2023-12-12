Ralph’s Coffee set to open at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates

Classic American designer Ralph Lauren’s namesake coffee shop, Ralph’s Coffee, is all set to debut in the UAE with an outlet inside Mall of the Emirates (MOE), reported TimeOut Dubai on Monday.

The chain originated inside Ralph Lauren’s flagship store in New York in 2014, overlooking Fifth Avenue in a historic building. It has since moved to its store on Madison Avenue.

The UAE location is set to be located next to the POLO Ralph Lauren store at the mall, added the report.

Ralph Lauren International has also partnered with Al Moajil Hospitality – a Saudi Arabia-based hospitality group – to launch the boutique café concept in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The company announced the partnership on social media earlier this year.

Ralph’s Coffee has had a presence in the Middle East since 2020, when the concept debuted in Doha, Qatar. Doha hosts two locations currently, at the airport and Place Vendome Doha.

This development follows the openings of the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café inside Dubai Mall as well as Zara’s inaugural cafe at the MOE.

Since Ralph Coffee’s inception, it has expanded globally with outlets in London, Munich, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan and Malaysia. It currently operates eight stores within the US.

It is popular for its fine coffee as well as branded merchandise such as apparel, mugs, teddy bears among other items. It also sells its own blend of brew called Ralph’s Roast.

Mobile versions of the coffee also set up shop within popular tourist destinations within New York such as Rockefeller Center, as well as cities where they do not have a physical location yet.

During Wimbledon, this past summer, the storefront of the Bond Street location in London was converted to reflect the popular tournament.