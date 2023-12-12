BAFL 51.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
BIPL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.77%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
DGKC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.38%)
FABL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.26%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.98%)
GGL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
HBL 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.8%)
HUBC 119.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.17%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.05%)
OGDC 125.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.48%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PIOC 117.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.11%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.5%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 72.39 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.05%)
SSGC 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
TPLP 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.72%)
TRG 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.18%)
UNITY 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.31%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 43.3 (0.64%)
BR30 24,199 Increased By 232.8 (0.97%)
KSE100 66,368 Increased By 356 (0.54%)
KSE30 22,156 Increased By 107.5 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sri Lanka extends restrictions on outward remittances by 6 months

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 01:17pm

Sri Lanka extended restrictions on outward remittances by six months to manage foreign exchange reserves, cabinet spokesperson and transport minister Bandula Gunawardane told reporters at a weekly cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

The nation’s central bank suspended permission to remit funds for overseas investments by Sri Lankan residents from mid-2020 except under certain conditions.

Sri Lanka approves power purchase deal with Australia’s United Solar

The restrictions would be further extended for six months from Dec. 28.

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka IMF Sri Lanka cabinet

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka extends restrictions on outward remittances by 6 months

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 climbs nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Terrorists kill at least 24 in police station attack in DI Khan

Supreme Court hears reference against Zulfikar Bhutto’s death sentence

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

‘No safe place’: Israel bombs Gaza, says Hamas near ‘dissolution’

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Read more stories