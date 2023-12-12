BAFL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
BIPL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.66%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
DFML 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
DGKC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.25%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.34%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
FFL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
GGL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
HBL 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
HUBC 119.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.17%)
OGDC 125.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.48%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.41%)
PIOC 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.3%)
PPL 114.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.92%)
PRL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (6.2%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.23%)
SNGP 72.85 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.7%)
SSGC 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.68%)
TPLP 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
TRG 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.69%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.33%)
BR100 6,827 Increased By 45.9 (0.68%)
BR30 24,158 Increased By 192 (0.8%)
KSE100 66,455 Increased By 442.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 22,191 Increased By 142.7 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars drift higher, all eyes on US inflation

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 11:18am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted higher on Tuesday ahead of a key US inflation report in the first hurdle of a week that will test market hopes of early and aggressive central bank easing next year.

Tuesday also marked the 40th anniversary of the float of the Australian dollar, which has served as great safety valve for the economy, falling when things are tough and surging in the boom times to help restrain inflation.

The currency started around $0.9000 and has averaged $0.7550 since 1983. It used to be used by global investors as a very useful liquid proxy for commodities, and now for exposure to China, Australia’s largest trading partner.

On Tuesday, the Aussie edged 0.3% higher to $0.6588, having traded between $0.6550 and $0.6582 on Monday. It has support at a two-week low of $0.6525, while resistance is at $0.6620.

The kiwi was 0.4% higher at $0.6146, having been flat overnight.

They likely drew some support from better risk sentiment in Asia as Chinese property shares rebounded and iron ore prices ticked high, but focus will be on the US data later in the day (1330 GMT) and whether is shows inflation is cooling further.

Australia, NZ dollars slip

“You can imagine the markets waiting at the start line for the final sprint of the year. There are 110 metres to cover and 10 hurdles ahead, and no one wants to jump the gun,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Down Under, data showed that Australian consumer sentiment had the second worst year on record in 2023 as costs of living and high interest rates bit.

Business activity also slowed in November and their mood also darkened.

Michele Bullock, during the Q&A session at a speech about the payments system, said policymakers were taking a cautious approach with policy and would continue to watch incoming data.

The central bank left interest rates unchanged at 4.35% last week.

Markets suspect the RBA is now done tightening, although they only priced in a quarter point rate cut by the year end, reflecting a slower return of inflation to target in the country, compared with other major economies.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars drift higher, all eyes on US inflation

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Attock Refinery shuts crude distillation units amid depressed demand

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

Oil rises ahead of interest rate decisions, oversupply fears linger

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Read more stories