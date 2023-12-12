BAFL 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
Cruise missile from Yemen strikes tanker ship: US officials

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 10:14am

WASHINGTON: A land-based cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen has struck a commercial tanker vessel, causing a fire and damage but no casualties, two US defence officials told Reuters on Monday.

The attack on the motor transport STRINDA took place about 60 nautical miles north of Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the officials said.

US Navy destroyer Mason was on scene and rendering aid, the officials said.

Yemen’s Houthi movement has been targeting international shipping amid regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

Yemen rebels threaten Israel-bound Red Sea ships

On Saturday, the Houthis said they would target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warned all international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

It was not immediately clear if the STRINDA had any ties to Israel or if it was heading to an Israeli port.

