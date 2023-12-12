BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-12

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Tahir Amin Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The meeting between the caretaker government and industrialists remained inconclusive in devising a strategy for the gas prices, however, they agreed to continue further deliberations on the matter to reach a consensus.

Sharing the details of meetings held between the federal government and industrialists, Businessmen Group Chairman Zubair Motiwala told Business Recorder that the business community conveyed the message to the government that with the revised gas tariff, the industrial sector could not be operated.

He further said that the industrialists made it clear that they were ready to pay full price, but not ready to pay cross subsidies. “We are ready to pay the price of Rs1350.58 per MMBTU which includes all charges, interests and theft but it is not possible to pay the revise tariff of Rs2,200 per MMBTU for export-oriented industries”, he added.

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

According to the official statement, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Monday directed to introduce competitive electricity rates for industries to benefit the common man and promote trade activity in the country. In a meeting with a delegation of industrialists and businessmen from Karachi, he said the government was taking every possible step to boost trade in the country.

The prime minister also ordered the finance minister and power minister to devise a strategy for the prices of gas in consultation with industrialists. He said the government was taking steps to expand taxation-net and emphasized the role of the business community in this regard.

PM Kakar mentioned that the government was working on bringing institutional reforms for the welfare of the masses and restoration of the economy.

The delegation comprised Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, Chief Coordinator Industrial Forum Muhammad Javed Bilwani, Patron-in-chief Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industries Maqsood Ismail, former Chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association Saleem Parekh, Patron-in-chief Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industries Mian Muhammad Ahmed, and President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industries Faisal Moiz.

The meeting was held in continuation of the prime minister’s earlier meetings with businessmen and industrialists during his visit to Karachi.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, and senior government officials were present.

The industrialists later met the energy minister, however, it remained inconclusive and decided to continue engagement to reach some conclusion, Motiwala added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

gas prices Zubair Motiwala industrialists caretaker government Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories