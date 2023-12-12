BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-12

UAE envoy briefed about sell-off process

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan called on the Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Monday, at the Privatisation Division.

Issues of mutual interest and cooperation came under discussion at length.

The ambassador recalled the recent visit to UAE by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar as an outstandingly successful visit and conveyed the desire of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to extend full support and cooperation for the development of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan uae Privatisation Division Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi UAE ambassador Fawad Hasan Fawad

Comments

1000 characters

UAE envoy briefed about sell-off process

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories