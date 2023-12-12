UAE envoy briefed about sell-off process

ISLAMABAD: Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan called on the Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Monday, at the Privatisation Division.

Issues of mutual interest and cooperation came under discussion at length.

The ambassador recalled the recent visit to UAE by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar as an outstandingly successful visit and conveyed the desire of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to extend full support and cooperation for the development of Pakistan.

