Indian SC’s decision on status of Kashmir has no validity: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has categorically rejected the recent decision of the Indian Supreme Court regarding the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a strong statement, Shehbaz Sharif stressed that this decision by the Indian Supreme Court holds no validity just like the one made on August 5, 2019, by the same Indian Supreme Court.

Today, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that the Modi government acted lawfully when it revoked the UN-recognized autonomy and disputed status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and brought it directly under control of the center.

The former prime minister emphasized, “This decision of the Indian Supreme Court is a clear violation of United Nations resolutions, and constitutes a breach of international laws and amounting to an international crime on the part of the Indian Supreme Court.International laws and Security Council agreements stand firm on recognizing Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed region. Neither the Indian Supreme Court nor the Indian government possesses the authority to nullify these international agreements”.

Shehbaz underscored that the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level remains unchanged by the statements of the Indian Supreme Court. He accused the Indian Supreme Court of serving as a mere tool for the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Highlighting past instances, he pointed out that the Indian Supreme Court had previously made an unlawful decision regarding the Babri Masjid. He firmly believed that this recent decision cannot undermine the sacrifices made by the Kashmiris; instead, it will only fuel a more robust struggle for freedom in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The PML-N president stressed, “Post the events of August 5, 2019, the United Nations Security Council, during its sessions, has reconfirmed the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as an international concern. Similarly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has acknowledged the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir through its sessions, agreements, and statements.”

Shehbaz condemned the oppression and coercion by India, both on August 5, 2019, and through decisions contrary to international laws by the Indian Supreme Court. He asserted that such actions cannot strip the Kashmiris of their inherent right to freedom.

“The international community’s attention will not be diverted, and the global stance on Jammu and Kashmir will remain unchanged. India, by persisting in its unjust and illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, is not only violating international laws but also defying United Nations resolutions and agreements,” said Shehbaz.

Shehbaz Sharif urged India to abandon aggressive tactics and sincerely work towards a fair and peaceful solution in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023