BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-12

Indian SC’s decision on status of Kashmir has no validity: Shehbaz

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has categorically rejected the recent decision of the Indian Supreme Court regarding the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a strong statement, Shehbaz Sharif stressed that this decision by the Indian Supreme Court holds no validity just like the one made on August 5, 2019, by the same Indian Supreme Court.

Today, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that the Modi government acted lawfully when it revoked the UN-recognized autonomy and disputed status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and brought it directly under control of the center.

The former prime minister emphasized, “This decision of the Indian Supreme Court is a clear violation of United Nations resolutions, and constitutes a breach of international laws and amounting to an international crime on the part of the Indian Supreme Court.International laws and Security Council agreements stand firm on recognizing Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed region. Neither the Indian Supreme Court nor the Indian government possesses the authority to nullify these international agreements”.

Shehbaz underscored that the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level remains unchanged by the statements of the Indian Supreme Court. He accused the Indian Supreme Court of serving as a mere tool for the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Highlighting past instances, he pointed out that the Indian Supreme Court had previously made an unlawful decision regarding the Babri Masjid. He firmly believed that this recent decision cannot undermine the sacrifices made by the Kashmiris; instead, it will only fuel a more robust struggle for freedom in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The PML-N president stressed, “Post the events of August 5, 2019, the United Nations Security Council, during its sessions, has reconfirmed the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as an international concern. Similarly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has acknowledged the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir through its sessions, agreements, and statements.”

Shehbaz condemned the oppression and coercion by India, both on August 5, 2019, and through decisions contrary to international laws by the Indian Supreme Court. He asserted that such actions cannot strip the Kashmiris of their inherent right to freedom.

“The international community’s attention will not be diverted, and the global stance on Jammu and Kashmir will remain unchanged. India, by persisting in its unjust and illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, is not only violating international laws but also defying United Nations resolutions and agreements,” said Shehbaz.

Shehbaz Sharif urged India to abandon aggressive tactics and sincerely work towards a fair and peaceful solution in line with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

India Pakistan Kashmir Shehbaz Sharif UN OIC IIOJK UNSC PMLN PMLN president Indian Supreme Court Indian SC

Comments

1000 characters

Indian SC’s decision on status of Kashmir has no validity: Shehbaz

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories