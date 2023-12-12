BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
Municipal utility tax collection through KE bills approved

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

KARACHI: Through a resolution, the Council of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Monday approved the collection of Municipal Utility Tax, through K-Electric monthly bills, amid criticism from opposition benches.

The council urged the caretaker Sindh government to approve a special financial bailout package in order to pay pensions and other dues of thousands of retired employees of KMC and defunct District Municipal Corporations of the city.

The general meeting of the KMC council was held the Council Hall under the chairmanship of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad also participated in the meeting.

According to a resolution passed with a unanimous vote, the caretaker provincial government was demanded that in order to pay pensions and other dues of retired employees of KMC and defunct District Municipal Corporations, ie, Central, West, East, South, Korangi, Keamari, Malir and District Council Karachi, a special financial bailout package is needed to pay the eligible retired employees and officers their retirement dues including pension, gratuity and other related dues.

The city council also gave approval of a resolution by majority votes in which the caretaker provincial government was demanded to provide funds of Rs 30 million immediately for carrying out development works in his union committee.

During the meeting, various members including Najmi Alam, parliamentary leader of Pakistan People’s Party, Saifuddin Advocate, parliamentary leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Mufti Khalid, parliamentary leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expressed their opinions.

Presiding over the meeting Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the members of the city council should play their role in improving the tax and revenue collection system in KMC so that we can invest this money in this city,” he said now we need to work together, every meeting of the city council will focus on one of the main problems of the city and try to solve it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

