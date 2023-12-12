LWMC moves to turn Lahore into ‘dust-free’ city

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Corporation (LWMC) has intensified its efforts to make the provincial capital dust-free and combat air pollution.

As per the details shared by the LWMC on Monday, 79 selected roads witnessed continued washing and sweeping. District Commissioner Lahore DC Rafia Haider and LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din supervised cleaning operation and visited Shimla Pahari and Club Chowk to inspect the operation.

The LWMC operation teams working in two shifts completed the washing of over 200km of roads alongside mechanical sweeping covering more than 900km. A fleet of 18 mechanical washers, 12 mechanical sweepers and 40 tractor sweepers were deployed for special washing activities.

The LWMC CEO commended his teams for successfully achieving the second-day target, which included the special washing of 14km long roads at prominent locations like Shimla Pahari, Lahore Press Club, Egerton Road, Abbott Road, and Lakshmi Chowk during the night shift.

As per the details shared by the LWMC, the city is undergoing extensive cleaning efforts, including special washing on key roads and ongoing mechanical sweeping. Notably, last night’s washing covered areas from MAO College, the Secretariat, Karbala Gamay Shah and Data Darbar to Ravi Bridge while mechanical sweeping targeted various locations such as Pine Avenue, Abdul Sattar Edhi Road, Thokar Chowk, Egerton Road, Lytton Road, Canal Road, Mall Road, Nazria-e-Pakistan Road, Wahdat Road and Zahoor Elahi Road. Mechanical sweeping continued throughout the night at Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Main Boulevard, Johar Town, Samanabad Underpass and Raiwind Road. Mechanical sweeping was also completed at Muslim Town Flyover, Siddique Trade Center Flyover, Maulana Shaukat Ali Flyover, Lahore Bridge, and Shahdara Flyover.

Commenting on the operation, the LWMC CEO emphasised the commitment to nightly mechanical washing and sweeping on crucial roads to ensure a clean environment for citizens. “Citizens are urged to support LWMC teams and responsibly dispose of garbage in designated bins,” he added.

