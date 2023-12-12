Punjab Cabinet amends Motor Vehicles Rules 1969

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet has accorded approval of amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 to give legal cover to motorcycle rickshaw as three wheelers.

The approval was given at a Cabinet meeting, presided over by Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Moshin Naqvi, here on Monday.

The Cabinet also gave approval to permanently secure 18 major roads infrastructure to be constructed in Punjab and the tolls so collected from these roads can only be spent on their maintenance.

The Cabinet also approved Dera Ghazi Khan Cardiology Institute as a medical institution under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act 2003.

As per details, the motorcycle rickshaw/Qingqi will now be registered as three-wheelers and for its temporary registration the regional transport authority will be given the status of special registration authority. It was decided that after temporary registration, four months’ time would be given for change in design and size of three wheelers.

The Cabinet also approved the start of nursing classes at Tayyip Erdogan Hospital. On the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that a 180-bed Institute of Cardiology will be made functional in Sahiwal soon. The provincial Cabinet also approved a project for expansion and renovation of Data Darbar.

