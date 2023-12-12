BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-12

Punjab Cabinet amends Motor Vehicles Rules 1969

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet has accorded approval of amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 to give legal cover to motorcycle rickshaw as three wheelers.

The approval was given at a Cabinet meeting, presided over by Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Moshin Naqvi, here on Monday.

The Cabinet also gave approval to permanently secure 18 major roads infrastructure to be constructed in Punjab and the tolls so collected from these roads can only be spent on their maintenance.

The Cabinet also approved Dera Ghazi Khan Cardiology Institute as a medical institution under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act 2003.

As per details, the motorcycle rickshaw/Qingqi will now be registered as three-wheelers and for its temporary registration the regional transport authority will be given the status of special registration authority. It was decided that after temporary registration, four months’ time would be given for change in design and size of three wheelers.

The Cabinet also approved the start of nursing classes at Tayyip Erdogan Hospital. On the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that a 180-bed Institute of Cardiology will be made functional in Sahiwal soon. The provincial Cabinet also approved a project for expansion and renovation of Data Darbar.

The Dera Ghazi Khan Cardiology Institute was also given the status of medical institution under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act 2003 during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab cabinet motor vehicle Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 motorcycle rickshaw Syed Moshin Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab Cabinet amends Motor Vehicles Rules 1969

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories