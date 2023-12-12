BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
Dec 12, 2023
Sports

Hafeez ready for Australia Test starting from 14th

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

LAHORE: Pakistan Men’s Team director Mohammad Hafeez thinks Pakistan are ready for the Test series challenge against Australia and vowed that Pakistan are not here to compete but to beat Australia.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia starts at Perth Stadium on 14th December.

Addressing the media after Pakistan’s first practice session in Perth, Hafeez said “I was surprised and disappointed at the four-day match surface offered at Canberra. It was a slow wicket that might be part of Australia’s strategy, but we are still fully ready for the series.”

Hafeez stated, “This Pakistan Test team is well settled and they have done well for the country in the past. It is heartening to see that these guys are excited to take on challenges and doing well in Australia will be a top priority.”

On the excitement to face Australia, Hafeez expressed confidence in beating the home team and said that Pakistan have enough talent to do that. “We have ticked most of the boxes in our training. Everyone on the team is excited to showcase their ability and eager to win. Unfortunately, Abrar Ahmed is unfit but everyone else is fit and ready to take on Australia.”

Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the Perth Test and undergoing rehabilitation. Abrar is expected to be fit and available for the second Test.

Hafeez also talked about Nathan Lyon’s return to Australia’s Test team. “Lyon is a great bowler. He has won Test matches for his team but we generally play off-spin well and we have scored a lot of runs against him in the last few series. I hope our batters will do well against him in this series as well.”

