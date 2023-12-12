BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-12

Shamshad briefs US official about economic reform agenda

Press Release Published 12 Dec, 2023 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Elizabeth Horst, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Affairs, of the United States of America called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar at Finance Division, Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

Finance Minister Dr Akhtar extended a warm welcome to Horst and her delegation and said that Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based, and multi-dimensional relationship.

The finance minister apprised the visiting delegation of the policies and economic reform agenda which aims to bring economic and fiscal stability in the country. She further debriefed on key reforms being undertaken by the caretaker government including SOEs, privatization and reforms in FBR. She also informed about restructuring of FBR to make it more efficient in documenting and digitization of the economy. We have been successful in concluding first review with the IMF recently.

Horst thanked the finance minister and extended full support of the US government and its people to the Government of Pakistan.

She further underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and extended her support to further promote bilateral economic relations.

The finance minister thanked Horst and reiterated the desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Elizabeth Horst Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Comments

1000 characters

Shamshad briefs US official about economic reform agenda

ECNEC approves 9 projects worth Rs371bn

Import of GM soybean, canola seed: Govt decides to add ‘sunset’ clause to biosafety rules

PM orders supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

Sukuk auction results in resounding success

RDA inflows hit record high of $7.035bn

Gas price strategy: PM-industrialists meeting remains inconclusive

Recovery of Rs170.237bn from power sector: SNGPL seeks Petroleum Division’s support

MD SML removed as per the law: PD

Zardari claims IK had registered Afghans as voters

Proceedings of ZAB reference: Bilawal moves SC for live broadcast

Read more stories