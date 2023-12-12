Shamshad briefs US official about economic reform agenda

ISLAMABAD: Elizabeth Horst, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Affairs, of the United States of America called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar at Finance Division, Monday, said a press release issued on Monday.

Finance Minister Dr Akhtar extended a warm welcome to Horst and her delegation and said that Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based, and multi-dimensional relationship.

The finance minister apprised the visiting delegation of the policies and economic reform agenda which aims to bring economic and fiscal stability in the country. She further debriefed on key reforms being undertaken by the caretaker government including SOEs, privatization and reforms in FBR. She also informed about restructuring of FBR to make it more efficient in documenting and digitization of the economy. We have been successful in concluding first review with the IMF recently.

Horst thanked the finance minister and extended full support of the US government and its people to the Government of Pakistan.

She further underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and extended her support to further promote bilateral economic relations.

The finance minister thanked Horst and reiterated the desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

