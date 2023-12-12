Toshakhana case: NAB’s CIT records statement of IK’s wife

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife on Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) in connection with Toshakhana case.

The CIT recorded the statement of Bushra Bibi and the CIT grilled her for hours regarding the case.

The notice issued to Bushra Bibi stated the investigation proceedings have revealed that during her husband’s tenure in the office of the prime minister of Pakistan, being the wife of ex-PM, she received gifts from foreign dignitaries amounting to millions of rupees and retained those gifts against a meagre retention cost based on under value assessment/appraisement.

The gifts in question include a locket, two rings, two ear tops, and two bracelets received on June 26, 2019.

In 2020, she reportedly acquired a diamond-studded gold necklace, ring, bracelet, and ear tops.

In 2021, a necklace, earrings, ring, and bracelet were added to the list.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023