BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
World

Putin unveils two new nuclear submarines

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday promised to reinforce Russia’s “military-naval might” as he attended...
AFP Published December 11, 2023 Updated December 11, 2023 09:36pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday promised to reinforce Russia's "military-naval might" as he attended the inauguration of two nuclear submarines in the country's Far North.

The Russian leader took part in a flag-hoisting ceremony in Severodvinsk on the White Sea where the "Krasnoyarsk" and "Emperor Alexander III" were built over the past six years.

"With such ships and such weapons, Russia will feel that it is safe," Putin told navy officers, while visiting one of the submarines in the frozen Arctic waters.

Russia’s new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava intercontinental missile

Putin last week said he was running for re-election in 2024, almost two years after launching the ongoing offensive in Ukraine.

He said the submarines would "strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian navy, our naval power in the Arctic, in the Middle East, in the Black and Baltic Seas, in the Caspian."

In addition to these two vessels, which will join the Pacific fleet, Russia is building eight nuclear submarines.

With the fighting in Ukraine now approaching its second year, Russia has shifted its economy to largely focusing on military production.

Russian lawmakers in October backed a record increase in military spending, which will account for almost a third of all outlays in 2024.

The Kremlin leader vowed to "continue the work to increase Russia's military-naval might."

Vladimir Putin Russia nuclear submarines

