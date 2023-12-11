BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
World

Iranian foreign minister says neither Iran nor Israel believe in a two state solution

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:58pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: The only thing Iran and Israel share is that both do not believe in a two-state solution, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday via translation at an international forum in Doha.

During the forum, Amirabdollahian reiterated Iran’s proposal that a referendum be held to determine the fate of Palestine, with only descendants of those who lived there prior to 1948 being permitted to vote.

Netanyahu speaks to Putin, voices disapproval of Iran ties

Most countries publicly support the creation of a separate Palestinian state alongside Israel. Critics of Israeli policy say its actions are intended to make this impossible.

Iran Doha Hossein Amirabdollahian Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas conflict

