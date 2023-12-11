BAFL 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.64%)
BIPL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.36%)
DFML 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.84%)
DGKC 79.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.13%)
FABL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
FCCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.37%)
FFL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
HBL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-4.36%)
HUBC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-2.54%)
HUMNL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.11%)
OGDC 124.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.08%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.04%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
PIOC 117.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
PPL 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.66%)
PRL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.72%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10%)
SNGP 70.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.91%)
SSGC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
TELE 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.68%)
TPLP 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.98%)
TRG 97.90 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.44%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.72%)
BR30 23,952 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.21%)
KSE100 65,839 Decreased By -384.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 21,984 Decreased By -139.6 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble strengthens towards 91 vs dollar

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 01:14pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, heading towards 91 against the dollar, supported by currency controls and high interest rates as the market gears up for Russia’s final rate decision of the year this week.

The central bank is widely expected to raise borrowing costs again at its meeting on Dec. 15, by 100 basis points to 16%.

The market is also likely to pay close attention to a speech by President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Putin, who last week said he would run again for election next year, faces numerous economic challenges, but the West’s limited success in imposing an oil price cap is easing pressure for now.

By 0728 GMT the rouble had strengthened by 0.4% against the dollar at 91.51 and was unchanged at 98.64 versus the euro.

It had firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.72.

“The rouble is a bit surprising as it is not showing December’s traditional weakness,” said Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov.

Russian rouble slides

“The technical picture for the rouble has improved significantly.”

The rouble has weakened for two weeks running after the end of the month-end tax period.

It had previously registered seven weeks of gains, rebounding from more than 100 to the dollar thanks to reduced capital outflows since Putin’s October introduction of forced conversion of some foreign currency revenue by exporters.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.7% at $76.38 a barrel.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble strengthens towards 91 vs dollar

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Banks in the red as KSE-100 loses some steam

Open-market: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

MARI successfully drills development well in Sindh

India’s top court upholds end of special status for IIOJK

Israel presses ahead with aggression in southern Gaza

Oil extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases

Unbudgeted projects: Reappropriation of funds banned

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

Read more stories