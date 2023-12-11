BAFL 51.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.2%)
BIPL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
DFML 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.58%)
DGKC 79.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.83%)
FABL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
FCCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.37%)
FFL 10.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
HBL 124.69 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-4.21%)
HUBC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.15%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.08%)
OGDC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.12%)
PAEL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.28%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
PIOC 117.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.52%)
PPL 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.63%)
PRL 30.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
SNGP 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.01%)
SSGC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
TELE 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.9%)
TPLP 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.78%)
TRG 98.00 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (5.55%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 6,769 Decreased By -46.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 23,968 Decreased By -277 (-1.14%)
KSE100 65,870 Decreased By -353.3 (-0.53%)
KSE30 21,996 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

WTA says no decision yet on 2024 Finals host amid reported Saudi interest

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 12:25pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BENGALURU: The WTA is yet to decide on a venue for its 2024 season-ending Finals, the governing body of women’s tennis said, amid growing speculation the championship is headed to Saudi Arabia.

Cancun was named the venue for this year’s edition less than two months before it began on Oct. 29 and the Mexico event drew heavy criticism from world number two Aryna Sabalenka over the standard of organisation.

Multiple media outlets have said the Finals are set to move to Saudi Arabia and the BBC reported that negotiations were in the late stages with both parties keen on a multi-year deal.

“We are in discussions with various groups surrounding the 2024 WTA Finals and beyond and have not made any decisions at this time,” a WTA spokesperson said in an email.

“As with all WTA decisions, we are working closely with players and focused on continuing to build a strong future for women’s tennis.”

Shenzhen hosted the 2019 edition as part of a lucrative 10-year deal but the event was cancelled the following year due to COVID-19 and moved to Guadalajara, Mexico in 2021.

The tournament was expected to return to Shenzhen from 2022 but the WTA suspended tournaments in China due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai.

Fort Worth, Texas hosted the tournament that year and drew sparse crowds.

Djokovic says young rivals have awoken his inner ‘beast’

The men’s ATP Tour said in August its Next Gen Finals for under-21 players would be held in Jeddah from 2023 to 2027, marking its first official tournament in the Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia has pumped huge amounts of money into various sports including soccer, Formula One, boxing and golf, with critics accusing the country of using its Public Investment Fund to engage in “sportswashing” over its human rights record.

The kingdom denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

Saudi Arabia tennis Formula One WTA Aryna Sabalenka

Comments

1000 characters

WTA says no decision yet on 2024 Finals host amid reported Saudi interest

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Banks in the red as KSE-100 loses some steam

Open-market: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

MARI successfully drills development well in Sindh

India’s top court upholds end of special status for IIOJK

Israel presses ahead with aggression in southern Gaza

Oil extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases

Unbudgeted projects: Reappropriation of funds banned

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

Read more stories