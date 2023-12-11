BAFL 52.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BIPL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.75%)
DFML 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.33%)
DGKC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.75%)
FABL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
FCCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.37%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
GGL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
HBL 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-4.43%)
HUBC 119.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
MLCF 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.76%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.78%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.04%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.47%)
PIOC 116.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.06%)
PPL 111.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.79%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-5.75%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
SSGC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.87%)
TPLP 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.37%)
TRG 94.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.35%)
UNITY 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 6,754 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.9%)
BR30 23,847 Decreased By -398.2 (-1.64%)
KSE100 65,766 Decreased By -457.4 (-0.69%)
KSE30 21,959 Decreased By -163.9 (-0.74%)
India’s Nifty 50 set to open at all-time high

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 09:45am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark index Nifty 50 is set to open at a new record high on Monday, continuing its rally from last week on strong domestic conditions, even as stronger-than-expected US jobs data cut down expectations of a Fed rate cut in March.

India’s GIFT Nifty was down 0.02% from its overnight close at 21,073 as of 8:12 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open higher than Friday’s close of 20,969.40.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex extended gains for the sixth week in a row on Friday, adding about 3.5% each to notch up the longest weekly winning streak since December 2020.

The ongoing rally is supported by strong macroeconomic data, a drop in crude oil prices, favourable global interest rate outlook, return of foreign inflows and sustained inflows from domestic mutual fund investors.

The Reserve Bank of India also raised its fiscal year growth forecast to 7% from 6.50% earlier, on Friday, while maintaining its key repo rate at 6.50%.

Wall Street equities and US Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed that jobs growth accelerated in November.

Expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cut by March 2024 slipped to 42% on Monday from 65% on Thursday, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The consumer price inflation data for November, due on Tuesday would be crucial for US interest rate outlook.

The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged in its policy decision on Wednesday.

Indian stocks post longest weekly winning run in three years

European Central Bank, Bank of England, Norges Bank and the Swiss National Bank will also announce their monetary policy decision this week.

Asian markets opened lower, dragged by data from China indicated deflationary pressure in the world’s second largest economy.

