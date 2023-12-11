Futures spread up 187bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 187bps to 24.75 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 67.1 percent to 205.52 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 122.96 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 71.5 percent to Rs 9.63 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.62 billion.

