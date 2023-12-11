BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Sanjrani accepts resignation of Tarin

Zaheer Abbasi Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate has accepted the resignation of former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. Senate Secretariat said on Sunday Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani arrived in Dubai from Iraq where Shaukat Tarin met him and submitted his resignation to the Chairman Senate in the meeting.

Chairman Senate has accepted the resignation of former Finance Minister Tarin as a member of the Senate.

On Friday, the former finance minister announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf citing “financial and health issues”.

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics

Apart from quitting politics, Shaukat Tarin has also announced to vacate his Senate seat, stating that the last two-and-a-half years had been quite challenging for him, both financially and due to his deteriorating health after Covid-19 episodes during his time in office.

“These are the reasons, at the insistence of my family and friends, I have decided to resign from active politics for good and move on,” he said in a statement.

“I’m resigning from PTI and also from the Senate of Pakistan,” he said, adding that “I want to thank all those colleagues and friends who have helped me along this journey.”

Tarin has served as finance minister during the Pakistan People’s Party tenure after 2008 and in the PTI government after 2021.

