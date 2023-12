RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has left on Sunday for United States of America (USA) on an official visit.

According to an ISPR press release shared with media, this is General Syed Asim Munir’s first visit to USA as COAS.

During his visit, General Syed Asim Munir is scheduled to meet the senior military and other government officials of USA.

