BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Dec 11, 2023
Print Print 2023-12-11

Account opening with CDC: SECP’s CGP to facilitate stock market intermediaries, investors

Sohail Sarfraz Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) new initiative of implementing the Centralized Gateway Portal (CGP) will facilitate stock market intermediaries and investors in the account opening with the Central Depository Company (CDC).

According to a SECP document on the new secondary market reforms, the implementation of CGP (Centralized Gateway Portal) has progressed following SECP’s approval. The CDC is in the process of finalising the operational modalities pertaining to CGP in coordination with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL).

Acquisition of CDC shares: Pre-merger application of PSX cleared by CCP

It is expected that the operationalization of CGP will greatly facilitate market intermediaries and investors in the account opening process by making it more efficient, removing duplication of documentation, and bringing more uniformity and standardization, SECP said.

The Commission has approved a centralized digital on-boarding platform called the CGP, which will be implemented by the CDC.

SECP Pakistan Stock Exchange CDC PSX investors NCCPL Central Depository Company Centralized Gateway Portal

