ECP denies issuing poll schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied to have issued any schedule for the upcoming elections, saying that news regarding the election schedule circulating on media are baseless and fake.

A press release by the spokesman of the ECP stated that statements regarding ECP are being issued from time to time on print and electronic media and a news item attributing to the ECP is published on page 10 of a daily Urdu newspaper of a media group on Sunday.

He further clarified that no consultation was held on the petitions filed in the ECP; therefore, this is being reiterated that no attention should be paid to any statement attributed to the ECP nor it be considered as policy statement of the ECP, unless it is issued by the spokesman of the ECP.

