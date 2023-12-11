BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
World Human Rights day: World community urged to help stop Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

APP Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

MIRPUR, (AJK): Like the rest of the World Human Rights Day was also observed on Sunday at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) - IIOJK and AJK with the unanimous demand for early end of the ongoing massive human rights abuses, against innocent population in the disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state as well as by similar aggressive forces in various other parts of the world including occupied Palestine.

This year too, the international human rights day is being observed when fascist India, denying all international norms and commitments and human rights, exercised sinister and shameful forced August 5, 2019 move of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution – turning the part of the disputed state under its occupation the largest prison on the planet imposing informative restrictions in the bleeding occupied vale of Kashmir.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of AJK including in Mirpur division under the auspices of various social, political, Human Rights and public representative Organizations with the coordination of diverse segments of the civil society to observe the day.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers emphasised the need of making collective efforts by the international community to ensure the complete protection of human rights all over the world particularly in those areas including the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state where people were being denied their due rights facing history’s worst human rights violations since the bleak day of August 5, 2019.

Speakers called for the measures by the international human rights outfits to move for ensuring the grant of basic human rights in the areas including in the strife-torn Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state where the masses comprising all segments of the civil society were being denied their due human rights – including Kashmiris globally-acknowledged birth right to self determination.

Addressing separate rallies held here to mark the world human rights day speakers vehemently condemned the continued rather increased human rights abuses against the innocent Kashmiris including the media in the occupied Jammu Kashmir at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

Speakers also vehemently condemned the brutal tactics to suppress the voice of press in occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The human right activists called upon the world community to take immediate notice of the fast raising human rights abuses as well as continued reign of violence unleashed against the innocent people including journalists by the Indian troops in Indian occupied valley.

They warmed India to immediately stop the barbarous activities in the occupied state and instead positively respond to resume the result oriented dialogue process with Pakistan in order to ensure the early peaceful resolution of all the outstanding differences especially the core issue of Kashmir, he added.

They reiterated the demand to the United Nations that the Jammu & Kashmir people should be given the opportunity to determine their future in accordance with their wishes, aspirations and United Nations resolutions.

