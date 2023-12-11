UN must take note of HR violations in Palestine, IIOJ&K: CM

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqar on Sunday dubbed the Genocide in Palestine and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a sheer violation of human rights.

He said that the United Nations (UN) must intervene in the violation of human rights in Palestine and IIOJK. He said this in his message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

The Chief Minister on the occasion appealed to the international community to come forward and save innocent human lives from Israeli barbaric aggression and Indian atrocities.

The CM said that the basic responsibilities of the state included the observance of human rights. The CM said that freedom of expression, access to education and health were part of human rights. He said that all citizens had equal rights across the country including the Sindh province.